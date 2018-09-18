Speech to Text for Police investigate possible horse neglect case

you sunday night... that's when police in sullivan county were told about a horse in very bad shape. state officials were called to step in and labeled the horse in poor condition. as police continue to investigate... news 10s alia blackburn shows us how the focus is "now" on recovery. police are waiting to hear from the state veterinarian to see if neglect charges need to be filed in the case... meanwhile -- the horse is being cared for at a local rescue in terre haute. that's where the road to recovery is expected to take some time. just a warning -- some of the pictures you're about to see could be disturbing to some viewers. nats it's a full house at the horse shoe equine rescue... nats among this fun-loving group of furry faces ... this full house -- just got bigger. 00.31.05 "we actually weren't taking anything at the time." but he made an exception... that's after getting a phone call to take in this horse from sullivan county. 00.49.08 "8 being obese and 1 being extremely thin, he's a one... he's definitely extremely thin." this is blaze. police got a call sunday morning after neighbors found him walking down a county road. concerns of his fraile frame -- led him to barnett's rescue. 00.58.16 "he doesn't have much of a coat left, he's pretty well malnourished what he has been eating, hasn't been good grass or good hay." barnett says it'll take a few months for blaze to gain his weight back... in the meantime -- he'll be on a special diet... getting several meals a day to help fill his small frame. 2.44.14 "he's gained a few pounds, we can tell he's got a little bit of a belly on him already." and much like his new roommates... blaze is on his way to being his own success story. rising from a bad hand -- with tender love and care. 4.10.15 "it really pulls at your heart, you know you see an animal like that and you can't imagine somebody would actually let it get that way ... try to find a way to work it out and get the animal back up to good health" barnett says it'll cost about 4 to 5 hundred dollars for blaze's care -- and that's not including follow up visits to the vet. the rescue is accepting donations. if you'd like to help -- we have contact information on our website -- wthi-tv-dot-com. in the newsroom -- ab -- back to you. turning to the