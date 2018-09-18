Speech to Text for New details released in Greene County homicide investigation

murder investigation. authorities are now calling it a murder suicide. officials told news 10 the three victims are 73-year-old peggy burks....58- year-old debra floyd...and 71- year-old lawrence burks. authorities say the younger woman... debra floyd was peggy burks caregiver. indiana state police say a neighbor called 9-1-1 around 8:30 this morning after hearing screaming and the sound of gun shots. the greene county sheriff's office responded to a home on north state road 43. that's where deputies found all three victims dead. police say a protective order against lawrence burks was in place for peggy. other legal proceedings were also underway. at this time authorities are still investigating a motive. they are not releasing information about the cause of death and murder weapon.