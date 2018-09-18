Clear
Brennan Ellis

North Vermillion QB has accounted for17 TDs this season

Posted By: WTHI Staff

bigger high school football games in the area this friday night... the falcons host 1a, 13th ranked attica.... north vermillion is having another solid season, their four and one and one win away from their eighth straight winning campaign... a big key to their success this season has been quarterback brennan ellis... the qb has been tough for opponents to stop ...he's thrown for 551 yards and 9 touchdowns .... ran for 514 yards and eight more scores... head coach brian crabtree has had some pretty good qb's at north vermillion...he says brennan brings something speical to the field different from all the others! brennan probably has the best arm talent of any of the quarterbacks i've had here. the other guys were great atheltes we made into quarterbacks. brennan is a natural quarterback. plays into his strength to throw the ball a little bit more. happy to give that a shot. notre dame football will play their first road game of the season saturday when they visit wake
