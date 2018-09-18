Clear

Richland County Schools get new superintendent

Richland County Schools get a new superintendent

superintendent. current superintendant larry bussard is retiring at the end of this school year. news 10 bureau chief gary brian caught up with the new superintendent today. he explains what's coming next for him. [b17]richland county supt.-lklv pkg "at the end of this school year richland community schools will be getting a new superintendent. the leadership may be new but they are not foreign to the disctrict." chris simpson is richland county community schools current assistant superintendent. on july 1st 20--19 simpson becomes superintendent. "it is humbling to think that boy this is a lot of responsibility. it's humbling to have a group that has faith in you and your background and experiences and skills to be able to do that." before the district annexation simpson began his career teaching in west richland. in 1998 he made the move to what was then east richland. "after four years i moved to assistant principle of the high school, two years after that became the high school principal where i was for eleven years, and then this is my fourth year as assistant superintendent." education leaders annexed the west richland school district into east richland in 20--14. "i felt like those experiences on both sides really helped me as we were going through that process. i felt like there was a lot of trust that existed because i knew a lot of people in the west richland district. had worked with them. had their sons or daughters." big plans are ahead for richland county. that includes renovating the high school. simpson says he is ready to get to work. "i'm excited about it. really, really looking forward to it. as i mentioned before i'm appreciative of the trust our board of education has placed in me and appreciative of the opportunity that i have." "current superintendent larry bussard wraps up his career here in richland county on june 30th 2019. in olney, gary brian news 10." also in illinois ...the casey-
