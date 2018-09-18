Speech to Text for Brazil housing project wraps up

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

housing complex! you'll find "davis zeller place" at the former "brazil junior high school". it's near the clay county y- m-c-a. crews turned old classrooms into apartments. they also gave a major facelift to the outside of the building. we've been following the work for two years. today -- people are calling the complex home! this is one of "two" senior housing projects in brazil. the other is the historic davis building on u-s 40. the walnut theater in brazil will re-open this weekend. that's after closing for