Brazil housing project wraps up

Brazil housing project wraps up

Posted: Tue Sep 18 15:23:18 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Sep 18 15:23:18 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

housing complex! you'll find "davis zeller place" at the former "brazil junior high school". it's near the clay county y- m-c-a. crews turned old classrooms into apartments. they also gave a major facelift to the outside of the building. we've been following the work for two years. today -- people are calling the complex home! this is one of "two" senior housing projects in brazil. the other is the historic davis building on u-s 40. the walnut theater in brazil will re-open this weekend. that's after closing for
