Clear

Three dead as police launch Greene County Homicide investigation

Three dead as police launch Greene County Homicide investigation

Posted: Tue Sep 18 15:21:49 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Sep 18 15:21:49 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Three dead as police launch Greene County Homicide investigation

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

are currently investigating a homicide... good evening and thanks for joining us for news 10. tonight we know three people are dead. we've been following this story since early this afternoon. indiana state police say the crime scene is at a house on state road 43.. south of hendricksville. that's just west of bloomington...but in greene county. this morning... someone called 9-1-1 reporting gun shots. indiana state police tell us there are two female victims .. and one male victim. this evening... the greene county sheriff's office is working with the indiana state police crime lab. they've been working all day to collect evidence.. and other information. police say they know this kind of situation is especially difficult in small communities. it's a tight knit community and they're supporting each other. the church who was open to those who needed to come in... union church open their doors to everybody.. including law enforcement who were working the scene. police hope to be able to release the name of the victims later this evening. news 10 will of course continue to follow this story and bring you updates at 10 and 11.. and online. we have new details for you tonight.. after a fire in terre haute. [b5]betty jean fire update-vo
Terre Haute
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 89°
Robinson
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 86°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 86°
Rockville
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 89°
Casey
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 85°
Brazil
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 89°
Marshall
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 89°
Continued summer heat, relief coming soon.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Casey school resource officer approved

Image

Richland County Schools get new superintendent

Image

Brazil theater almost ready to reopen

Image

Brazil housing project wraps up

Image

Three dead as police launch Greene County Homicide investigation

Image

Tuesday Early Forecast

Image

Handing out flowers as an act of kindness

Image

Giving the Gift of Grain

Image

Staying safe in harvest season

Image

Ohio Street sinkhole update

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe