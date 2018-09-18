Speech to Text for Handing out flowers as an act of kindness

.. is the founder "of the garrett sands kindness project". she and others go around performing acts of kindness.. in honor of her son, "garrett sands' memory". you may remember "sands" died i a terre haute shooting earlier this year. today.. her group teamed up with the "happiness bag". they stopped by the west terre haute i-g-a. there, they gave free flowers to shoppers. "sullivan says".. this act of kindness.. benefitted both the shoppers and those who gave. //// [b21]sands act of kindness-sot vo ///// "i've already seen how much happiness its already brought them and they've already received happy hugs and that's what we need is more happiness." ////// sullivan says.. the group will return tomorrow.. to hand out more flowers at the i-g-a.