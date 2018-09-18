Speech to Text for Staying safe in harvest season

picks up! "farmers" are working around-the-clock to gather-in crops. "harvest season" is in full swing.. and that means the chance of getting stuck behind farming equipment....are pretty high. officials are urging drivers "to slow down" and "be extra alert out on the road". news 10's "abby kirk".. has some tips .. farmers want you to know.. before getting behind the wheel. "abby"... /////// susie, just last year---indiana saw six farm-equipment- involve d fatal crashes. one local farmer tells me it's a wake up call for more drivers to be aware. with harvest season upon us.. "drivers" need "to pay extra attention" to farm equipment travelling from point-"a" to point-"b". "these slow moving vehicles" travel really no more than "25"-miles per hour. "the national highway traffic safety administration says".. be cautious when passing and never pass in a "no passing zone". also, avoid tailgating... abrupt stops are not out of the question "for farm equipment". "someone sneaks up besides you and you're not thinking or theyre not suppose to or those types of things and it can be bad. " "it could be faster for all of us and safer for all of us if you just give us a little bit of time to get out of your way." tractors will be out regularly through the month of october and november. reporting in terre haute, i'm abby kirk, news 10. back to you.