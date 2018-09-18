Speech to Text for Ohio Street sinkhole update

us updated on the sinkhole in downtown terre haute. [b11]ohio sinkhole update-vo off top "if" all goes well.. the intersection of 4th and ohio streets.. could re-open "by late friday afternoon". that's according "to city engineer chuck ennis". "crews" spent today "pouring concrete". that concrete needs "2"-days to cure. once it cures.. "the city" will then be able to pave the area. and that "should" happen friday.. weather permitting. [b12]x safety alert-vo "a safety alert" .. as harvest season