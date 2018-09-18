Clear

Tree falls through two Terre Haute houses and cars

Posted: Tue Sep 18 14:49:35 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Sep 18 14:49:35 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

of havoc "on terre haute's west-central side". take a good look at this. it happened just before "1"-o'clock this morning "on krumbhaar street". that's just south "of voorhees park". "police say".. the tree snapped.. falling on "2"- houses and "2"-cars. "official say".. a "65"-year-old male.. was treated on the scene for a minor injury to his head.. as well as some shoulder pain. "continuing our coverage for you this afternoon".. as "city crews" keep
