Speech to Text for Family pet dies in Terre Haute house fire

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

family home" .. "catches fire". "late yesterday afternoon".. "firefighters" rescued "3"-dogs from this home "on betty jean lane". "2"-dogs "suffered from smoke inhalation" while a 3rd suffered severe burns. unfortunately.. "news 10" has learned "that dog" has sinc died. no one else was home at the time of the fire. "the homeowner".. tells "news 10".. substantial damage was done to the home. however, officials told the homeowner.. "wiring to the dryer outlet" caused the fire. [b9]fallen tree hits house and cars-vo "an old tree snaps" early this morning.. creating lots