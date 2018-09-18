Speech to Text for Dominic Pope set to appear in court

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

man".. will have his initial hearing tomorrow.. for an arrest "dating back to late july". "dominic pope".. is being charged "with criminal confinement", "kidnapping", an "strangulation ". "these charges" stem from a arrest "on july 23rd". accordin to court documents.. "pope" held a woman "against her will", "battered her", and "threatene her with a machete". "pope" is scheduled to appear "before judge michael lewis".. "tomorrow afternoon".. for his initial hearing. he remains "in the vigo county jail" on "50"-thousand- dollars bond. [b6]animal neglect case-vo there's "a new addition" "to t horse shoe equine