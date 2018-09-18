Speech to Text for Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

day with hot and humid conditions. a stray sprinkle could pop up, and day time highs top out at 90. tonight a few clouds roll through, but we'll stay mostly dry and comfortable. overnight lows dropping to 68. tomorrow another day with heat, sunshine, and temperatures at 89. expect a chance for rain by friday to cool us off. remnants of florence are being blamed for tornados --