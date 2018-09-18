Clear

Amazon considering Greenwood as distribution site after city-council passes tax breaks

The Greenwood City-Council voted Monday night to give Amazon a tax abatement to construct a possible Amazon distribution center, which would add around 1,250 jobs.

Posted: Tue Sep 18 09:24:36 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Sep 18 09:24:37 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

build a new distribution center -- in greenwood, indiana. [b5]amazon to indiana-vo greenwood -- is about an hour and a half -- away from terre haute. amazon -- wants to invest around "80" million dollars. th proposal would bring more than "12" hundred jobs to indiana. the average pay is expected to be around "14 - 50" an hour. but -- its not a done deal... just yet. the greenwood city council last night -- did approve a "10" year tax abatement plan. greenwood officials are optimistic -- but cautious. greenwood knows its competing with at least one other city -- but doesnt know where. the company hopes to make a decision in the coming weeks. a vote on supreme
