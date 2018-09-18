Clear

'Mary Poppins Returns' dazzles with new trailer

Get a first look at the new trailer for 'Mary Poppins Returns' -- in theaters this Christmas.

Posted: Tue Sep 18 06:19:03 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Sep 18 06:30:00 PDT 2018
Posted By: CNN
Terre Haute
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 71°
Robinson
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 75°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Rockville
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 71°
Casey
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Brazil
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 71°
Marshall
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 71°
Hot again, with a sprinkle or two.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Ohio town makes early Christmas for boy with cancer

Image

'Mary Poppins Returns' dazzles with new trailer

Image

Smokin and Jokin BBQ & Comedy Festival Humphrey's Park, Linton In.

Image

We're continuing to hold onto this summer like trend for now.

Image

Addressing mental health and kids

Image

A hot few days....but will it cool down by the end of the week?

Image

Pro bike riders make a stop at Griffin Bike Park

Image

Wabash Valley Cares hurricane help this Thursday

Image

North Terre Haute house fire under investigation

Image

Nick Fuentes speaking event canceled at Rose-Hulman

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe