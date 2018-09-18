Clear

Smokin and Jokin BBQ & Comedy Festival Humphrey's Park, Linton In.

Dinner and live comedy from comedian Brian Bates. All proceeds go to the family of a 6 yr old boy with cystic fibrosis.

Posted: Tue Sep 18 06:06:34 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Sep 18 06:11:12 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for Smokin and Jokin BBQ & Comedy Festival Humphrey's Park, Linton In.

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

mckee about "smokin and jokin bbq and comedy festival". 18 and over. dinner and live comedy from comedian brian bates. all proceeds will go to the family of a 6 yr old boy with cystic fibrosis smokin & jokin bbq and comedy festival presented by: promark building solutions is a fundraiser for 6 year old silas who has cystic fibrosis. come be a part of an awesome event while eating some amazing bbq, catching some laughs from two different comedians, and helping out a great family in the process! saturday 7 p.m. - 10 p.m. linton city park, 1351 a street northeast linton, indiana $22/person
