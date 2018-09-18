Speech to Text for We're continuing to hold onto this summer like trend for now.

Tuesday: Patchy AM fog, then a slight chance for an afternoon sprinkle. High: 90° Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, still nice. Low: 68° Wednesday: Mostly sunny, still steamy. High: 89° Detailed Forecast: We're continuing to hold onto this summer like trend.....for now. Temperatures again today topping out at 90, and an afternoon pop up showers is not completely out of the question, however, most of us will stay dry. Things will continue to be sunny and above average in the temperature department, at least until we get closer to the weekend. Tracking rain showers as early as friday, and once it moves through, it could cool us off just in time for the first day of fall - Sunday.