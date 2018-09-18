Speech to Text for Addressing mental health and kids

health and the stigma around suicide has caused it to get worse." suicide.. and bullying.. are very real problems facing youth today. you can find those issues right here in the valley. good evening and welcome to news 10 nightwatch. community members say the disconnect between children and their parents could cause serious issues in the long haul. a panel in terre haute tonight focused on bullying -- suicide and depression among today's youth. news 10s alia blackburn joins us now from our newsroom... she explains why some say it's a community effort to keep every child safe. a lot of seats at the table tonight when it came to finding ways to help kids that are struggling... in a conversation that lasted nearly two hours -- many found it's going to take a village to tackle these problems head on. inside our classrooms are more than just students... while some are living to achieve their dreams.... others -- are living a nightmare. "i'll see just notice some girls mostly lift up their sleeves and have a whole bunch of cuts down on their arms... some will be old, some will be new, but they're still there." it's no surprise for 13-year-old "neleigha jones"... only in middle school -- she knows other kids her age who have tried to take their own life. "i almost cry sometimes and i just start to shake because i just don't want to think about it personally because we're so young, you haven't even done anything in your life at all so how would you already want to take your life away?" nats "i myself lost my 15-year-old daughter to suicide." the storyline is similar for mother -- christina crist... after losing her daughter -- she says she's become a different parent and person. "the death of my daughter has given me a passion inside of me to be aware." at monday's n-double-a-c-p meeting -- crist was one of many talking about suicide -- bullying and depression. she runs team of mercy -- which offers grief support and counseling to those who've lost someone to suicide. from law enforcement -- to counseling -- there's a common ground in how to help ... many said the connection starts at home -- by talking to your children. "everybody has a right to their own privacy, but we need to keep in mind that our youth learned from us... if we show them how to live and the proper things to do, they can make better decisions." it's a life lesson that many are not only taking home... but taking to the classroom -- to help their own friends in need. "try to help them understand that things will get better and life is not as bad as you seem... you might be going through this now, and it might be seeming so deep but if you go up to somebody else it's just a like a small little matter compared to what they're going through." if you or someone you know are struggling with the topics in this story.. there's help. we have a link to resources at w-t-h-i t-v dot com. we're continuing coverage toinight after