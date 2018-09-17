Speech to Text for Pro bike riders make a stop at Griffin Bike Park

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

this evening. storm team 10's brady harp was there and joins us live with more. staff members at griffin bike park say they want to use professional mountain biker jeff lenosky's input to help improve the trails at the park. they say they are lucky to have an experienced guest like lenosky bike through the park. mountain biking enthusiasts might know jeff lenosky from his youtube channel "trail boss." jeff lenosky: "ironically enough the video channel started because of a trail not far from here in indiana so i've travelled all over the world mountain biking." now - lenosky has returned to indiana to try out vigo county's own bike park. monday evening he rode with a group of area bikers. rich moore: "no drop group ride so what that means we're all going to take off at the same time and nobody will be left behind. we will go as slow as the slowest rider or as fast as the fastest rider in one big group and just have a blast." area bikers were able to pick the professional mountain bikers brain on the most effective ways to ride. the griffin bike park manager says he wants to know more from the pro biker than just how to ride better - he wants to improve the park itself. moore: "i want to see the lines he rides. i want to get his opinion afterwords to see what we can improve on what can we change what can we add. what would he like to see?" lenosky says wabash valley residents should take advantage of the opportunities facilities like griffin bike park give. lenosky: "it's nice to have a fun safe place for families and mountain bikers to come out practice and improve their skills. i've been mountain biking for 23 years when we did it we used to have to get started out in the backwoods we didn't have facilities like this." bikers taking part in the ride were able to get one on one time with lenosky asking him how to improve their riding. live in vigo county - brady harp - storm team 10. now to the weather department... what