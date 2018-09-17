Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Wabash Valley Cares hurricane help this Thursday

Wabash Valley Cares hurricane help this Thursday

Posted: Mon Sep 17 19:30:36 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Sep 17 19:30:36 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Wabash Valley Cares hurricane help this Thursday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

help the hurricane victims.. by donating money ... you can help ensure the victims get the things they need most. you can help us give back by giving to the american red cross. there's a "wabash valley cares telethon" happening this thursday. it starts at 6 in the morning and runs through 6-30 in the evening. we'll have more information about the telethon as we get closer to time! if you miss the telethon there's another way to help! head over to w-t-h-i t-v dot com.. and click on the "donate now" banner on our homepage. you have a chance to interact with
Terre Haute
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 71°
Robinson
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 70°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 71°
Casey
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 81°
Brazil
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 71°
Marshall
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 71°
Hot and dry days ahead!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

A hot few days....but will it cool down by the end of the week?

Image

Pro bike riders make a stop at Griffin Bike Park

Image

Wabash Valley Cares hurricane help this Thursday

Image

North Terre Haute house fire under investigation

Image

Nick Fuentes speaking event canceled at Rose-Hulman

Image

Sept 17th Rick's Rallies

Image

Dakota Caton

Image

Walk to End Alzheimer's totals

Image

Celebrating the NICU at Union Hospital

Image

Indiana drops to 12 in obesity rankings

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe