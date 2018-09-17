Speech to Text for North Terre Haute house fire under investigation

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

late afternoon fire in terre haute. the fire started just after 4 at a house on betty jean lane. the house is in a subdivision in northern vigo county. otter creek's fire chief said the fire heavily damaged the house. no one was home at the time. but.. three dogs were inside. fire crews helped rescue all of them. one had severe burns. a local superintendent is taking her school