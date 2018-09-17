Speech to Text for Nick Fuentes speaking event canceled at Rose-Hulman

a letter posted on twitter today says a student group has lost its affiliation. "young americans for liberty" or.. "y-a-l" at rose invited "nick fuentes" to speak on campus. fuentes posted on twitter this evening ... saying his speaking engagement has been cancelled. he also included a letter from rose president, jim conwell. it states young americans for liberty gave the local chapter the option to either pull the event.. or lose its affiliation. the national student organization said fuentes' views are "not" in line with th group's values. students and administration had already voiced concerns about the event. they said fuentes' made belitting comments about women.. and minorities.