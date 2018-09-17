Speech to Text for Sept 17th Rick's Rallies

...you see what she did....she knew she had blockers behind her at the net, even with her back to them she taps it to the side and by them for the point...see why she's going to isu.... terre haute north goalee adam waters held his rivals terre haute south scoreless last week with a couple of sweet diving stops....the patriot was like a wall, nothing was getting past him... terre haute south wide receiver james mallory dives and makes a spectular td grab as he lands on his back ....this young man reminds a lot of former nfl wide out wes welker....mallor y is so smart and a gamer.... that does it for this weeks edition of rick's rallies...keep hustling and making the plays because you never know when the camera will be on you