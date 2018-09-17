Clear
Former Sullivan star shining for Sycamores

this week ..... the sycamores are sitting two and one after a 55-41 saturday at eastern illinois... the victory snapped a nine-game road losing streak for isu and former sullivan star dakota caton was huge in the win.... remember in the sycamores season opening win he returned a punt to the house to earn missouri valley football conference player of the week... saturday, he almost returned a couple of kickoffs for scores .... several times he gave isu great field position...he averaged over 35 yards a return .... head coach curt mallory has really liked what he's seen so far from his true freshman playmaker! to say that he'd be as dynamic as he is. we recruited because we thought he was a great player. he's making us look like genius right now. time now for rick's rallies... i always like heads up play and terre haute north senior volleyball star chloe mason is as smart as they come on the court ...you see
