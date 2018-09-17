Speech to Text for Celebrating the NICU at Union Hospital

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

local hospital. news 10's abby kirk explains how new devices have helped parents of newborns in the neonatal intensive care unit or "nicu" at union hospital. patrece---- parents who have been in a "nicu" have probably noticed al the machines that surround them and their baby. thanks to the latest devices.... saving a tiny human looks a lot different in 20-18. nat when it opened in 1968, the intensive care unit in downtown terre haute for newborns....used tubes to feed babies in incubators. "we had two extraordinary physicians---doctor thomas conway and doctor william scully who knew that we had a problem and were looking for ways to solve that problem and improve the outcomes for babies." back then... tiny babies born far too early... nat ...rarely survived. but a lot has changed.. "the foundation has contributed more than 1.7 million dollars to support the nicu." union hospital is celebrating 50 years of its neonatal intensive care unit. the unit treats babies born early ---and cares for ones who require some extra attention. "we get to see babies at their sickest and we get to help them get better and you know, bond with their families and see what their needs are." director of maternal child services, jamiee goodman, says advancements in technology have allowed them to give the care they need to premature babies. "decrease our length of stay and treatments for certain diseases or diagnoses. it just kind of depends what is going on holilistically with the infant and the baby." she says technology you see in the nicu---is crucial. "it can mean life or death for these babies." specialized breathing tubes....and giraffe omni- beds are what you see today.... science... designed to help these tiny humans grow.... "i think that the more we study the care of newborns and the more that evidence based practice comes out... the more technology we are able to create and grab a hold of." it's local health care transforming over the years....and helping families through difficult times. "the stories that they have shared with us have just been really touching and think reminds us that we all have made an impact on our community." you're invited to join the big celebration of 50 years of nicu miracles. mark your calendars, the celebration will be held on october 20. we have details on our website at w-t-h-i tv dot com. back to you. [b18]alz walk prelim totals-otsl vo the "walk to end alzheimer's disease" raised about 70-