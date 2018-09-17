Clear

Casey-Westfield set to approve SRO

Casey-Westfield set to approve SRO

Posted: Mon Sep 17 15:41:46 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Sep 17 15:41:46 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Casey-Westfield set to approve SRO

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

corporation getting a resource officer. tonight the casey-westfield school board is meeting. they'll be approving a school resource officer agreement. news 10 spoke with superintendent dee scott. she says the agreement is for a full-time officer. the officer would be equally funded by the school district and the city. scott says the police department is in the process of finding someone for the position. we'll continue to follow this story. bullying is a tough thing for kids. and it doesn't just happen at school.
Terre Haute
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 80°
Rockville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Overcast
80° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 83°
Brazil
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 75°
Hot and dry days ahead!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Walk to End Alzheimer's totals

Image

Celebrating the NICU at Union Hospital

Image

Indiana drops to 12 in obesity rankings

Image

Shredding day at First Financial Bank

Image

Casey-Westfield set to approve SRO

Image

Wabash Valley superintendent trains to be an SRO

Image

4th and Ohio should reopen Wednesday after sinkhole

Image

People protest Harrison College after closure

Image

Ivy Tech reaches out to help Harrison College students

Image

Local group holds Walk to Remember

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe