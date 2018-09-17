Clear

Wabash Valley superintendent trains to be an SRO

Posted: Mon Sep 17 15:40:37 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Sep 17 15:40:38 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

by law enforcement! take a look at this video. woman is pepper sprayed, she starts doing jumping jacks it's not as scandalous as it sounds-- but she sure took it like a champ! news 10's lacey clifton has more on why this school adminstrator was doing this. superintendent julie kraemer was going through part of her school resource officer training. she's been training since january. she tells me neither the village of hutsonville or the school could afford an officer. that's when kraemer decided-- she'd step into that role herself. she's gone through firearms training-- self defense-- learned de- escalation tactics-- as well as the legal side of things. kraemer says time was a huge motivator for her to step into this role. she says before her becoming an s-r-o-- the nearest first responders were at least 15 minutes away. kraemer hopes to be that added layer of protection for her school. "the goal is, we never have to use it, but, you just never know. every school district where i believe this has happened probably thought it wouldn't happen to them. so you just, you have to be prepared. and that's the goal, is that we're prepared." this saturday is kraemer's police academy testing and graduation. in total-- she'll have put in more than 900 hours of training. back to you. [b9]casey sro-vo head on hutsonville schools may not be the
