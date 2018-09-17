Clear

People protest Harrison College after closure

Posted: Mon Sep 17 15:37:20 PDT 2018
Christopher Essex

college are still in shock. that's as the college announced it's closing. it's a story we first brought you friday on news 10. now---colleges around the valley are reaching out to help. news 10's sarah lehman joins us now with more. patrece... harrison college has eleven campuses all across indiana, ohio and north carolina. that's including the campus in terre haute here behind me. on friday the college announced it was closing it's doors ...permantely. now, thousands of students are left with no degree and no answers. unclaimed newspapers. an empty building .. questions left unanswered.. that's as harrison college announced it's permantely closed some students and staff protested on the campus this morning. looking for one simple thing... "trying to look for answers for all of our peers that have lost jobsm have lost their education, their money,their time." jordyn krantz is a mom of two kids. she was at the protest today. krantz was supposed to graduate from the college next may. "i'm just just heartbroken we have to start back from you know square one." now, students don't really know where to go from here. "just calling colleges trying to figure out what to do." some colleges in vigo county like here at saint mary of the woods are prepared to open their doors to harrison college students and help them finish their education. "we want to be good community partners to those diplaced students and we want to have an opportunity to meet with them and consider their application for transfer." randolph says they can't guarntee every single credit will transfer but... we can guarntee that we will present to them an option that will be to get them through their program as quickly as we can. and krantz says ... "i will not give up you know i gotta set a good example for my kids. so i will continue on." we did reach out to harrison college today...but there was no answer. saint mary of the woods is planning to have a transfer fair for any student who wants to transfer. that's going to be wednesday from 3 to 6 at the terre haute convention and vistors bureau. they also say they're prepared to give some students from harrison scholarships to help with tuition. we'll have more infomration on our website that's wthitv dot com. live in terre haute sarah lehman news 10 back to you. [b3]ivy tech on harrison-otsl vo another local college is reaching out to help the displaced
