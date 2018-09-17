Clear

Local group holds Walk to Remember

Compassionate Friends dedicates itself to helping families through the grieving process.

itself to helping families through the grieving process. that's after the death of a child. today the group hosted "a walk to remember". the walk honors lost loved ones. it began at collett park in terre haute. afterwards members held a celebration of life. "everybody remembers what happened, how they were killed. but our goal is that they actually had a life. that's what we're here to celebrate." compassionate friends has chapters across the country.
A few clouds to start the work week off.
