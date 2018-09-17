Speech to Text for Local group holds Walk to Remember

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

itself to helping families through the grieving process. that's after the death of a child. today the group hosted "a walk to remember". the walk honors lost loved ones. it began at collett park in terre haute. afterwards members held a celebration of life. "everybody remembers what happened, how they were killed. but our goal is that they actually had a life. that's what we're here to celebrate." compassionate friends has chapters across the country. [b18]sinkhole latest-otsl vo crews are working hard to repair a massive