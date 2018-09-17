Speech to Text for Fail Fest

have local, regional and national sponsors share their personal stories and experiences of how "failure" played a role in their ultimate success. come excited, leave inspired! in simple terms, fail fest is a day-long celebration of failures. fail fest was founded based on the idea that innovation and success are possible because of our failures. when we fail, if we have the courage and strength to dust ourselves off and give it another go, we open the door to possibilities. fail fest is a celebration of those possibilities. it's a day for us to learn from successful entrepreneurs and community leaders who have failed and have built something out of those failures. wednesday, october 3rd 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. indiana theatre, downtown terre haute, 683 ohio street $45, $25/student 244-2762 failfest.us