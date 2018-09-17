Monday Afternoon Weather

Clear

hanging onto the warm temperatures, as day time highs climb to 86. a few clouds will roll through and stick around through the evening. overnight lows dropping to a comfortable 66 degrees. tomorrow continuing to hang onto the heat, with day time highs climbing to 87. expect sunshine for most of the work week before rain by friday.
Terre Haute
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 90°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 87°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 86°
Rockville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 90°
Casey
Broken Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 91°
Brazil
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 90°
Marshall
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 90°
A few clouds to start the work week off.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

