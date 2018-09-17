Speech to Text for Monday Afternoon Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

climb to 86. a few clouds will roll through and stick around through the evening. overnight lows dropping to a comfortable 66 degrees. tomorrow continuing to hang onto the heat, with day time highs climbing to 87. expect sunshine for most of the work week before rain by friday. happening now -- florence hanging onto the warm temperatures, as day time highs climb to 86. a few clouds will roll through and stick around through the evening. overnight lows dropping to a comfortable 66 degrees. tomorrow continuing to hang onto the heat, with day time highs climbing to 87. expect sunshine for most of the work week before rain by friday. happening now -- florence continues to hanging onto the warm temperatures, as day time highs climb to 86. a few clouds will roll through and stick around through the evening. overnight lows dropping to a comfortable 66 degrees. tomorrow continuing to hang onto the heat, with day time highs climbing to 87. expect sunshine for most of the work week before rain by friday. happening now -- florence continues to hanging onto the warm temperatures, as day time highs climb to 86. a few clouds will roll through and stick around through the evening. overnight lows dropping to a comfortable 66 degrees. tomorrow continuing to hang onto the heat, with day time highs climbing to 87. expect sunshine for most of the work week before rain by friday. happening now -- florence continues to