Speech to Text for Walnut Prairie Wildside hosts buy, sell and trade event

this weekend! that's with today's "walnut prairie wildside buy -- sell -- trade" event. people brought their show worth animals to sell or trade. organizers said it's a great way for 4-hers to get competitive with animals. they said the wildside always has once in a lifetime experiences. "the learning experience is the best i mean not very many people get the chance as a child to go and experience things like this to go and hold a monkey. that's once in a lifetime!" walnut prairie wildside has facility tours wednesday through sunday. you do have to schedule them in advance. for details on how to do it -- we have it on our website -- wthi-tv-dot-com.