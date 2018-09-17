Speech to Text for O'Shaughnessy Dining Hall reopens to community

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

vigo county event space celebrated its reopening today. we told you about the o'shaughnessy dining hall closing late last month. that's after mildew was found in the building. the sisters of providence told news 10 a faulty heating and cooling system was to blame. today -- operations continued with a sunday brunch at its facility on saint mary-of-the-woods campus. "we're just excited to have everyone back and everyones excited to be back." be on the lookout for new things to come this year! harvey says they have a lot planned -- including being open the sunday after thanksgiving! also tomorrow... the terre haute