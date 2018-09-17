Speech to Text for Suspect in attempted murder case brought to Vigo County

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

murder case suspect is "back" in the wabash valley -- that's after being arrested out of state. zavius king is in the vigo county jail.. online jail records show he was booked on saturday. he's facing a charge for attempted murder. you're looking at video from the scene -- earlier this month. police said it happened on "elm street" in terre haute. that's where officials said a man was shot several times. police arrested king in louisville, kentucky last wednesday. now -- he's back in the county. police arrested "michael dixon" the day of the shooting. police named him as another suspect in the case. jail records show dixon is still in custody for "maintaining a common nuisance" today -- harrison college officially