Power of the Purse at the Sycamore Winery Sept 19th, 3-5pm

Success by 6 is a United Way Committee that focuses on promothing early childhood education in our community.

Posted: Mon Sep 17 05:59:29 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Sep 17 06:00:29 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

power of change to impact early childhood education" this year power of the purse will be fresh and new! plan to join us at the sycamore winery on september 19th between 3:00 pm and 5:30 pm. the new format will be an open house style allowing you to enjoy the winery, network and include the chance to win fabulous purse packages. the new format will not include a live auction, but fear not, you still have ways to win awesome purses with fantastic extras included! instead of an auction, you can purchase raffle tickets for purse packages sponsored by local businesses and organizations. this allows everyone the chance to go home with a new purse. the raffle tickets will be $20 per ticket or 6 for $100, and you don't even have to be present to win. can't make it to the event, but still want a chance to win an amazing purse? stop by or call the united way office and we can provide you with raffle tickets before the event! come hungry as we will still be featuring delicious treats from local restaurants that will be served by local success by 6 volunteers. in addition to having food and drinks , you will be entertained by local legend, don morris, as he plays music we all can enjoy. and don't forget this all supports the kids! success by 6 is a united way committee that focuses on promoting early childhood education in our community. this amazing group offers the real men read and read united programs and helped bring on my way pre-k to our community, among many other great programs and resources for the future of our community, the children.
