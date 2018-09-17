Speech to Text for Walk to end Alzheimer's draws in hundreds to Fairbanks Park

stopping others to hope for a cure. that's as hundreds of people made their way to terre haute to "end" alzheimer's. news 10s garrett brown explains how this disease is affecting so many in our community... it's new for you tonight on nightwatch. alzheimer's is the sixth leading cause of death in the united states. with more than five million americans living with the disease the are strong odds that you may know someone whos been diagnosed. thats one of the many reasons why hundreds marched sunday to help find a cure. linda gilmartin was one of many in fairbanks park sunday sporting the color purple. she not only came to raise alzheimer's awareness. but also walk for her husband brian who was diagnosed. "and it explained a lot of things that were going on in our family. he is still the same person i have been loving for fifty five years." she was one of over six hundred registered walkers for this years "walk to end alzheimers". its an event put on each year by the alzheimer's association indiana chapter. this walk was just one of ten held across the state to help those in need. "specifically in indiana we have over one hundred and ten thousand hoosiers living with the disease and over three hundred and thirty eight thousand hoosiers who are care givers and that number is expected to grow year by year." the walks goal was to raise seventy thousand dollars. all of the money raised goes towards research, care and support for alzheimer's. it's just one of the many ways the community is contributing towards this cause. but the alzheimer's association is just blown away by so many who turned out to help in the fight. "its amazing the passion that people show for the disease here, like i said there is not cure but we're really working towards that." as for gilmartin shes going to continue to do what she can. not only for her husband. but for everyone who is fighting this terrible disease. "he's lost so much his short term memory already that i don't know if it can be brought back but just experiencing the love and the warmth and seeing all the numbers of people who care is very good for him." if you would like to learn more about the alzheimer's association or donate to their cause we'll have that information on our website at wthitv.com. back to you. tomorrow -- you have a chance to weigh-in on tough issues impacting kids in the wabash valley ... chance