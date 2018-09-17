Speech to Text for Officials working to identify fatal crash victim

county... [b2]interstate crash fatal update-mon gfx+vo officials say they'll have to rely on d-n-a testing or dental records to identify the victim. thanks for joining us for news 10 nightwatch. i'm alia blackburn. the vigo county coroner's office is working to find out "who" was killed in friday night's crash. that's according to indiana state police. it happened just before 7 on interstate 70 -- near the third mile marker. officials said 67-year-old "oscar martinez" was driving a semi truck when it was rear-ended by another semi. officials said the impact of the crash -- caused the rear semi to catch fire -- killing the driver. police said the driver was unable to be identified. i-s-p said heavy traffic -- from a nearby construction project -- played a role in the crash. police in sullivan county are waiting