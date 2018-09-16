Speech to Text for Watermelon Bust helps out with hunger relief

you're looking at the annual watermelon bust at rose- hulman institute of technology. the lambda chi fraternity hosts the event ever year. groups form teams to destory watermelons -- not just for fun -- but for a good cause. "it's just meant to be a whole lotta fun a bunch of college kids hanging out but in the end its meant to be for a good cause. which i guess is what bonds everyone the most here." money raised today will go to "feeding america". the group is a nationwide organization that focuses on hunger relief.