Watermelon Bust helps out with hunger relief

One fraternity at Rose Hulman Institute of Technology is raising money for their philanthropy by busting up watermelons.

Posted: Sun Sep 16 18:15:08 PDT 2018
Updated: Sun Sep 16 18:15:08 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

you're looking at the annual watermelon bust at rose- hulman institute of technology. the lambda chi fraternity hosts the event ever year. groups form teams to destory watermelons -- not just for fun -- but for a good cause. "it's just meant to be a whole lotta fun a bunch of college kids hanging out but in the end its meant to be for a good cause. which i guess is what bonds everyone the most here." money raised today will go to "feeding america". the group is a nationwide organization that focuses on hunger relief. [c5]weather tease-dbl boxes we're checking back in with meteorologist
