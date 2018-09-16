Speech to Text for Annual festival gets public up close and personal with bats

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

nightime creatures... it's part of the 12th annual bat festival. it's hosted by the center for bat research -- outreach and conservation at indiana state university. people headed to dobbs park in terre haute to check out the animals in action. the bat center said this event helps people understand and break down the misconceptions about bats. [c2]isu bat festival-sot vo "they're one of our most important animals in that they provide tremendous ecosystem services for us they eat lots of bugs!" o'keefe said the bat population is at a low. with these festivals -- she hopes people will try to maintain the bat population. if you missed the fun this year -- save the date for september 21-st 20-19. this event was a "smash" for college students today.