Speech to Text for Local church hosts community block party

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

and fun... the cornerstone bible church hosted a community block party in terre haute today. pastor daniel bryan said they wanted to focus on creating a "safe place" for the community. he said hosting a block party is just a time to disconnect and enjoy each other's company. [b15]cornerstone block party-sot vo "we get so sucked into our devices... we get so separated by politics... but when you just get people together to hang out good stuff happens." today's block party brought not only people -- but businesses and groups together. bryan said multiple churches and organizations teamed up to help host the event. "saint stephens church"