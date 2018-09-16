Speech to Text for Route 40 Festival brings in familiar and new faces

-- but not for construction... it was more like a celebration! today was the brazil 40 street festival. the event features food and live entertainment. organizers said it's a way for the community to come together. because of its uniqueness -- it also brings in new faces from outside of the area. "we really get to walk on you know a historic part of main street of america." money made today will help the "clay county youth food program". the program feeds hungry kids in the county throughout school breaks. bringing people together through fellowship