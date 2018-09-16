Speech to Text for Community seeking justice in death of local teenager

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

vigo county teenager. 17-year-old garrett sands was shot and killed at a house party earlier this year. it's a story we've been following for you since it happened in march. today -- people met in front of the vigo county courthouse to demand "justice for garrett". this comes after nathan derickson -- the teenager accused of killing sands -- was ordered to home detention. sands mother -- jayna sullivan -- told news 10 she feels the courts were too lenient on derickson. that's why she says this is not the first -- or the last time -- they'll make their voices heard. [b6]garrett sands protest pt 2-sotvo "he's my son i fought for him when he was alive and i'll fight for him when he's dead." through today's protest -- organizers hope others will learn more about the justice system and the laws in place. [b7]first weather-dbl boxes meteorologist brady harp is tracking a hot