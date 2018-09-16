Speech to Text for Harrison College students still seeking answers after abrupt closing

students at a terre haute collere are trying to figure out "why" their campus i closing it doors for good... thanks for joining us for news 10 nightwatch. i'm alia blackburn. after this weekend -- students and staff at harrison college will no longer have a campus to come back to. that's after the college announced it was closing its doors for good -- effective tomorrow. students are reeling after the news and its leaving many with unanswered questions. in tonight's top story -- news 10s garrett brown went looking for answers. he joins us now with the latest. students and staff at harrison college in terre haute received shocking news friday night. that's after being told to leave the campus immediately as it was closing for good. many are surprised by the news -- but the biggest question many are asking is why and what's next. even though the sign still flashes saying visitors are welcome. that wasn't the case saturday. that's as many confused and concerned people arrived on campus with questions. "it was just completely shocking like it had to be a joke, this is a joke right? colleges don't just close overnight but it did." harrison college announced all of their campuses would be closing for good on friday. less than 24 hours after the news -- two students say they are still reeling over the last several hours. "i mean i just left thursday and was given my new schedule, asked about ordering books and was told they would get with us about when we can order books and that they would see me on monday." it's unclear why the college is closing ... we went to the campus early saturday to get answers -- but instead -- we were asked to leave the property. the only information listed about the closure is on harrison college's website... but even that is not enough for students wondering why they can't return to school. "what happens to the finical aid that we spent. what happens to the you know i know some people who actually paid out of pocket for the upcoming quarter. so what happens to that." a situation that's now turned into a nightmare for many ... not only harrison college students -- but faculty too. they just hope answers will come... as well as a solution to make things right. "very sorry for all the people who lost their job. i'm very sorry for all the people who lost their degrees and i just hope that they make it right and help everybody or at least help people finish their courses." more information about transcripts -- employment verification and official campus closure letters will be released soon. that's according to harrison college's website. we're still working to gather more information and will bring you the latest as it becomes available. back to you..