Clear

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather Update

Sunny and steamy again to end the weekend.

Posted: Sun Sep 16 08:35:00 PDT 2018
Updated: Sun Sep 16 08:35:00 PDT 2018
Posted By: Erik Piper

Speech to Text for News 10 Sunday Morning Weather Update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

all across the valley, keeping us warm again. day time highs today at 87. tonight a few clouds will start to roll in,but we're looking to stay mostly dry and comfortable. overnight lows dropping to 68. then tomorrow, seeing times of both sunshine and clouds with temperatures still warm, but just a touch cooler than today at 83.
Terre Haute
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 88°
Robinson
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 86°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 84°
Rockville
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 88°
Casey
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 88°
Brazil
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 88°
Marshall
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 88°
Warmth and sunshine continue.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

