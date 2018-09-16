Speech to Text for John McNichols Invite

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

started off the morning with the john mcnichols invitational out at lavern gibson.. the sycamores put together a strong showing in the men's race.. akis medrano finished 3rd overall behind two purdue runners.. the sycamores placed 2nd in the event behind the boilermakers.. in the women's race.. indiana state's alli workman cracked the top ten with a 6th place finish.. as a squad.. the i-s-u women finished 4th in the 12 team event.. that's it for sports. we're going to take a quick timeout. news 10