Paris beats Red Hill

Tigers win 34-14.

Posted: Sat Sep 15 21:04:45 PDT 2018
Updated: Sat Sep 15 21:04:46 PDT 2018
Posted By: Casey Miller

Speech to Text for Paris beats Red Hill

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

three teams are still unbeaten in league play.. marshall.. which won last night.. red hill and paris.. but today.. one of those teams takes its first loss.. the tigers going on the road to face the salukis in a conference showdown.. 3rd quarter.. caleb gates quarterback keeper.. 27 yard touchdown.. tigers lead 20-6.. salukis answer .. red hill qb drake allen caps off drive.. touchdown.. 20-14 tigers.. three plays later.. gates pass to sam mays for touchdown .. paris up 26-14.. 4th quarter.. option run.. coy landrum swipes the pitch.. and takes it to the house.. paris comes away with a big win.. 34-14 over red hill.. the postseason tees off today for
