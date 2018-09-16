Speech to Text for Indiana State wins shootout over EIU

sycamores would really like to get one on the road tonight.. indiana state travels down i- 70 for a matchup against eastern illinois.. 1st play for isu.. ryan boyle pass to dante hendrix.. 50 yard gain.. isu driving.. 3 plays later.. jaquan keys touchdown run.. 7-6 isu.. later in 1st.. christian covington touchdown touchdown run.. 7-6 isu.. later in 1st.. christian covington touchdown run.. 14-13 isu.. 2nd quarter.. back to keys for another score.. 24-20 isu.. 4 tds for keys.. later.. kaelub newman sacks qb.. forced fumble.. inoke moala recovers.. isu up 31-20 at the half.. 3rd quarter.. ryan boyle qb keeper for another isu touchdown.. 38-27 isu .. later.. covington run for 2nd touchdown.. 4th quarter.. dakota caton kick return.. 49 yards.. sets up another scoring drive.. indiana state comes away another scoring drive.. indiana state comes away with the win in a shootout.. sycamores win 55-41.. the trees snap a 9-game road losing streak with the victory..