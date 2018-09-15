Clear

Week 5 Segment three In The Zone

In The Zone

y16fy their two and two record... they were out to prove just how good they are tonight against their rivals jasper.... you know this is a game the alices, many in the southern part of the wabash valley and myself want to see vincennes win so badly .... the two met at jasper ... second play from scrimmage and vincennes qb evan combs says go big or go home... the alices weren't going home baby.... combs to a wide open colson mccrary.... that's what i like to see against jasper... 67 yards later and good guys are up eight-nothing... spencer corrona in at qb now for vincennes and the results were just as good..... he hits ray hay-slip in stride...ohh baby ....vincennes is all over jasper, 14-nothing in the second quarter... vincennes goes for the two point converson ....corrona goes old school tim tebow with the jump pass to eli malone....alices up 16-nothing... look at this scoreboard...i'm smiling...as one diehard vincennes lincoln fan texted me ... it wasn't pretty, but it doesn't matter because they beat jasper....and i agree with that... vincennes lincoln wins 30-23....the best team once again wears green .... over in illinois .. marshall is one of three unbeaten teams left in the little illini conference.. tonight.. the lions look to stay in the hunt for an l-i-c title... marshall with a home conference showdown against robinson.. 2nd quarter.. luke cook pass to jake tharp.. 30 yard touchdown.. 28-13 lions.. on the kickoff .. dylan york return into marshall territory.. great field position for the maroons.. trying to score before position for the maroons.. trying to score before halftime.. brayden childress rolls out.. jesse burdick hit.. intercepted by walker johnson.. the lions take the lead into the half and hold on to it.. marshall remains unbeaten in the little illini conference with a 35-16 win over robinson.. over in casey.. the warriors looking for their first win of the season against a flora team that's also without a win.. 1st quarter.. marcus downs q-b keep on play action.. casey takes a 7-0 lead.. flora's possession.. quinten smith sacked by flora's possession.. quinten smith sacked by jakob self.. wolves forced to punt.. punt blocked by casey- westfield.. loggan thompson scoop and score.. everything going the warriors' way tonight as they pick up their first win of the season.. casey-westfield handles flora on the home field.. 42-8.. its time now for our sports 10 spirit award for week three... parke heritage north daviess terre haute north south vermillion next up is our first sports 10 smashes of the year.... next up is our first sports 10 smashes of the year.... next up is our first sports 10 smashes of the year.... braden hartman - parke heritage our subway play of the night.... north daviess fake punt.. ethan malone runs for the 1st down.. kept the drive alive.. cougars score on next play to take the lead and beat west vigo.. the sports 10 top five fantasy stars of the night... north central - dawson basinger - 345 rushing - 3 fantasy stars of the night... north central - dawson
