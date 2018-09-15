Clear

Week 5, Segment two In The Zone

In The Zone Segment two

Posted: Fri Sep 14 20:47:03 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Sep 14 20:47:03 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for Week 5, Segment two In The Zone

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

those traps games you hear coaches talk so much about.. the unbeaten knights travel to winless owen valley tonight in spencer.. northview hoping to just take care of its business tonight on the road.. 1st quarter.. trey shaw pass to trevor cook for a touchdown.. 7-0 knights.. later.. m-j shelton touchdown run .. 14-0 knights.. still 1st quarter.. trey shaw to thomas gearld for a still 1st quarter.. trey shaw to thomas gearld for a touchdown.. no let down tonight for touchdown.. no let down tonight for northview .. the knights build an early lead on their way to a 70- nothing win over owen valley.. that's a new school record for points for the northview football program.. west vigo looks to end a two-game skid .. the vikings take the long trip down to north daviess.. two-game skid .. the vikings take the long trip down to north daviess.. 3rd quarter.. dane andrews qb sneak .. 14-6 vikings.. 4th and long.. ethan malone on the fake punt play moves the chains.. 4th and long.. ethan malone on the fake punt play moves the chains.. next play.. dj owens 48 yard touuchdown.. game tied 14-14 4th quarter.. cougars in the redzone .. jacob combess keeper.. north daviess takes a 21-14 lead.. under two minutes.. west vigo picked off by ted lawson.. and that ends the ball game.. north daviess runs out the clock in a 21-14 win.. north daviess runs out the clock in a 21-14 win.. it's the cougars first victory of 3-a west vigo.. new north daviess head coach trent fine says his team has finally figured it out .. .....our kids aren't afraid. they're ready to go. at three and one, parke heritage continues to at three and one, parke heritage continues to at three and one, parke heritage continues to play nothing like a first- year program... last friday the wolves picked up their first win ever over a ranked team when they smashed 11th ranked attica... the victory, put parke heritage back in the 1a polls.... the 14th ranked wolves hosted dugger union tonight... first offensive play of the game for parke heritage....qb logan white on the slant to jaylen crull ....he races 30 yards, wolves up seven-nothing... white was seven for seven in the game for 177 yards and 3 passing touchdowns... after the score parke heritage goes with the onside kick....can kick it much better than ben lynk does... tristan monik recovers it for parke heritage ... two plays later... trevor rapp punches it in from four yards out ..... parke heritage rolls 57-0.....the inaugural wolves are now four and one on the season ... the golden helmet trohpy was on the line tonight in clinton, as sullivan visted south vermillion... sullivan's tandem of jack conner and ben pirtle look like andrew luck and ty hilton on this 60-yard score....conner lays it right in the bread basket for pirtle.... arrows up 21-6 in the second quarter... south vermillion freshman qb anthony garzolini trying to make something happen after the bad snap .....the kid has lots of potential, but there is stilla learning curve... jake steele with the interception for sullivan.... its jakeb skinner time ....the sullivan back has speed but can also run you over....he takes on the defender and bulls his way in for the one yard score ..... sullivans wins big 42- 12....the arrows keep the golden helmet trophy for the ninth straight year... north vermillion has won 12 straight over riverton parke, rp was trying to knock off the falcons tonight for the first time since 2007... falcons would cough up the football on their first drive of the game.....rp's shane jones recovers for the panthers.... north vermillion would settle down and put the ball in the hands of their superstar.. that's brennan ellis.. he ran for 105 yards ....that td put the falcons on the board.. ellis was just getting started...he ran for four scores in the game....also threw for 112 yards and 2 touchdowns, that's right he lived in the endzone with six touchdowns in the game north vermillion 48-6 ..... coming up....we have highlights from the big rivalry coming up....we have highlights from the big rivalry showdown between vincennes lincoln and jasper... and we'll head over to illinois with stops at casey-westfield and marshall.. in the zone will be right back... welcome back
Terre Haute
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 68°
Robinson
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 65°
Indianapolis
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 71°
Rockville
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 68°
Casey
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 68°
Marshall
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 68°
A Sunny, Warm Weekend
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Week 5 Segment three In The Zone

Image

Week 5, Segment two In The Zone

Image

Week 5, Segment One In The Zone

Image

A nice weekend ahead! Kevin has the forecast

Image

The history of Oktoberfest

Image

100 new jobs coming to Greene County

Image

Harrison College announces closures

Image

One person dead in I-70 crash

Image

I-70 fire video

Image

Video from a fire on Interstate 70

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe