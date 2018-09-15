Speech to Text for Week 5, Segment two In The Zone

those traps games you hear coaches talk so much about.. the unbeaten knights travel to winless owen valley tonight in spencer.. northview hoping to just take care of its business tonight on the road.. 1st quarter.. trey shaw pass to trevor cook for a touchdown.. 7-0 knights.. later.. m-j shelton touchdown run .. 14-0 knights.. still 1st quarter.. trey shaw to thomas gearld for a touchdown.. no let down tonight for northview .. the knights build an early lead on their way to a 70- nothing win over owen valley.. that's a new school record for points for the northview football program.. west vigo looks to end a two-game skid .. the vikings take the long trip down to north daviess.. 3rd quarter.. dane andrews qb sneak .. 14-6 vikings.. 4th and long.. ethan malone on the fake punt play moves the chains.. next play.. dj owens 48 yard touuchdown.. game tied 14-14 4th quarter.. cougars in the redzone .. jacob combess keeper.. north daviess takes a 21-14 lead.. under two minutes.. west vigo picked off by ted lawson.. and that ends the ball game.. north daviess runs out the clock in a 21-14 win.. it's the cougars first victory of 3-a west vigo.. new north daviess head coach trent fine says his team has finally figured it out .. .....our kids aren't afraid. they're ready to go. at three and one, parke heritage continues to play nothing like a first- year program... last friday the wolves picked up their first win ever over a ranked team when they smashed 11th ranked attica... the victory, put parke heritage back in the 1a polls.... the 14th ranked wolves hosted dugger union tonight... first offensive play of the game for parke heritage....qb logan white on the slant to jaylen crull ....he races 30 yards, wolves up seven-nothing... white was seven for seven in the game for 177 yards and 3 passing touchdowns... after the score parke heritage goes with the onside kick....can kick it much better than ben lynk does... tristan monik recovers it for parke heritage ... two plays later... trevor rapp punches it in from four yards out ..... parke heritage rolls 57-0.....the inaugural wolves are now four and one on the season ... the golden helmet trohpy was on the line tonight in clinton, as sullivan visted south vermillion... sullivan's tandem of jack conner and ben pirtle look like andrew luck and ty hilton on this 60-yard score....conner lays it right in the bread basket for pirtle.... arrows up 21-6 in the second quarter... south vermillion freshman qb anthony garzolini trying to make something happen after the bad snap .....the kid has lots of potential, but there is stilla learning curve... jake steele with the interception for sullivan.... its jakeb skinner time ....the sullivan back has speed but can also run you over....he takes on the defender and bulls his way in for the one yard score ..... sullivans wins big 42- 12....the arrows keep the golden helmet trophy for the ninth straight year... north vermillion has won 12 straight over riverton parke, rp was trying to knock off the falcons tonight for the first time since 2007... falcons would cough up the football on their first drive of the game.....rp's shane jones recovers for the panthers.... north vermillion would settle down and put the ball in the hands of their superstar.. that's brennan ellis.. he ran for 105 yards ....that td put the falcons on the board.. ellis was just getting started...he ran for four scores in the game....also threw for 112 yards and 2 touchdowns, that's right he lived in the endzone with six touchdowns in the game north vermillion 48-6 ..... coming up....we have highlights from the big rivalry showdown between vincennes lincoln and jasper... and we'll head over to illinois with stops at casey-westfield and marshall.. in the zone will be right back... welcome back