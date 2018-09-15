Speech to Text for Week 5, Segment One In The Zone

through the indiana high school football season.... another season is once again flying by.... it has been going fast, but we have seen lots of good games and great teams this year and tonight was no different... northview, north central and marshall were all looking to stay unbeaten.... we have the big vincennes lincoln-jasper showdown, we know who rick's pulling for... the golden helmet trophy was on the line between south vermillion and sullivan.. in all we have highilghts from 12 games.... we'll start the show with our only game in the area that has two ranked teams colliding ... 5a, 13th ranked terre haute south visited number 12 bloomington south... thanks to three straight wins the braves were playing for first place tonight in conference indiana... terre haute south and bloomington south are the only two teams right now with two and ohh conference records ..... the braves upset the panthers last year, could they do it again tonight..... second quarter.... terre haute south down a score, but collins turner fixes that.... he rusehd for 111 yards.....42 here to tie the game at 14... third quarter....south wide receiver james mallory makes a rick's rallies td grab....are you kidding me james ....that's a beautiful diving catch...i wonder if his old man taught him that... collins threw for 243 yards....he hits his big tight end kenyon sholty for the two-point conversion ....braves down 30-21 ... i'll tell you what south has some playmakers....kc bender says see ya, wouldn't want to be ya .... he explodes for the long touchdown run.... south still down 10 at 38-28.... fourth quarter....jase dressler on the short touchdown run..... braves kept scoring, problem was the couldn't stop bloomington south.... panthers win 52-25 to snap the braves three-game winning streak.... terre haute north was looking for their first conference indiana win, they hosted bloomington north.... tristan elder sells the play action fake ....bloomington north bites on it.. elder drops it in to jace russell for a 22 yard score,.good guys up seven- nothing.. late first half..... elder and russell hook up again....that sets up a field goal..... terre haute north was up 10-nothing at the half.... patriots defense was awesome tonight..... conner lou-tz leads three north players for a big sack... i'll tell you what... patriots have an awesome new duo now in tristan elder and jace russell....these two hook up for another patriots touchdown in the third quarter... terre haute north picks up their first conference indiana win of the season... patriots win 24-6... north central is rolling through the season... the 1-a, 2nd-ranked t-birds are 4-0.. and winning their games by an average of 32 points per game... next up.. it's north knox looking to play spoiler to the t-birds season.. 1st quarter.. dawson basinger moves the chains.. 25 yard run for 1st down.. 339 yards and 2 td.. same drive.. ty thompson yards and 2 td.. same drive.. ty thompson pass to basinger.. 32 yard touchdown.. 6-0 yard touchdown.. 6-0 t-birds.. later.. thompson qb keeper.. deep into warrior territory.. gavyn doane would have a big game for north knox.. 193 yards and 4 touchdowns.. but it wasn't enough to beat the t-birds.. north central battles to a 46-24 win over north knox.. linton goes for back to back wins for the first time this season. the miners over in indy to take on cardinal ritter.. raiders kicking field goal.. miners block it.. luke lannan takes it the other way .. brought down near midfield.. later in drive .. lannan touchdown run.. a big-time battle at marian tonight.. linton and ritter head to overtime.. but touchdown run.. a big-time battle at marian tonight.. linton and ritter head to overtime.. but the miners couldn't close it out.. the raiders pull out a 26-20 win.. it out.. the raiders pull out a 26-20 it out.. the raiders pull out a 26-20 win.. miners drop to 1-4 on the season.. time for us to take our first break, when we come back we'll